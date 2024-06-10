Israel Police special forces operating in West Bank kill terrorist, arrest wanted suspect | LIVE UPDATES
Sirens shortly before 1:00 am warned residents of Acre and Kiryat Bialik, some 25 miles from Lebanon, of a suspected drone – later, the IDF said it was a false identification
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a suspected drone that had crossed into Israeli territory overnight, reaching as far as Acre and Kiryat Bialik, in the Haifa Bay.
Sirens were heard throughout northern Israel over the past day, warning of drones and rocket barrages that targeted Israeli communities.
In the south, the Israel Defense Forces continue to operate against Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, which are choked off from their main smuggling route after Israeli forces took control of the Philadelphi corridor.
Palestinian terror groups took a serious blow over the weekend as a joint operation between the Israel Police, IDF, and Shin Bet security agency rescued four hostages who were held by Gazan militants for more than eight months.
The outcome of the operation was a sigh of relief for many Israelis waiting for them to be brought home. It also galvanized the protest movement to redouble its efforts in protesting for a ceasefire deal with Hamas that will return the remaining hostages home.
IDF confirmed mobile home in West Bank set ablaze by terrorists
The IDF said two terrorists entered a home in the West Bank community of Sde Efraim, setting fire to one of the mobile homes. Luckily, the couple living there were on vacation at the time. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspects.
IDF says drone hit Eilat base in March due to error
According to a first IDF investigation report, the drone that hit a naval base in Eilat late March was caused by uncoordinated decision between the Air Force and Navy. The Air Force decided to hit the drone but missed it. The incident is still under investigation
Israel's Student Union calls for nationwide strike demanding hostage exchange deal
Israel's Knesset to vote on Conscription Law to save ultra-Orthodox IDF service exemption
IDF kills Nukhba terrorists in airstrike guided by ground forces in Gaza
Israel Police special forces eliminate terrorist, arrest wanted man in West Bank
Israel Police special forces, in a joint operation with the IDF and the Shin Bet security agency, arrested a wanted man in the Tulkarm's Danaba neighborhood.
During the raid, the forces encountered a terrorist who opened fire. One of the Israeli team's snipers killed the terrorist.
The Israeli force suffered no casualties as a result of the operation.
IDF says drone sirens in Acre, Kiryat Bialik was a false alarm
The Israel Defense Forces' spokesperson's unit said that a suspicious aerial target was identified in the area of Acre and Kiryat Bialik overnight. Interceptors launched rockets towards the target.
After investigating the incident, it was concluded that no penetration of a suspicious aerial target into the territory of the country was detected.
IDF troops clash with Palestinians in Far'a refugee camp in Jordan Valley
The Israeli army entered Far'a refugee camp on the foothills of the Jordan Valley overnight, with reports of Palestinians killed in West Bank media sources. Israeli forces were met with gunfire and bombs thrown at them, reports said.
The IDF said it suffered no casualities.
Israeli protest law wreaths at homes of lawmakers as parliament to vote on conscription law
Members of Mitgaysim Le'Achdut, or "recruits for unity," laid wreaths at the homes of prominent coalition lawmakers over the planned vote on Israel's Conscription Law in parliament expected later.
The group - made up of parents of fallen Israeli soldiers, rabbinical reservists, and intellectuals - calls for equality in Israel's conscription. Currently, the state grants exemptions to ultra-Orthodox Jews who study Torah, while the law would extend this benefit.
"The IDF lacks 7,000 soldiers, and supporting the law endangers the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel," the group said in a statement
"We spared the MKs who support the exemption law the effort and prepared wreaths for them so that they can use them the next time the security of State of Israel's citizens will be violated because of their decision to support the law."