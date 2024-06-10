Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a suspected drone that had crossed into Israeli territory overnight, reaching as far as Acre and Kiryat Bialik, in the Haifa Bay.

Sirens were heard throughout northern Israel over the past day, warning of drones and rocket barrages that targeted Israeli communities.

In the south, the Israel Defense Forces continue to operate against Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, which are choked off from their main smuggling route after Israeli forces took control of the Philadelphi corridor.

Palestinian terror groups took a serious blow over the weekend as a joint operation between the Israel Police, IDF, and Shin Bet security agency rescued four hostages who were held by Gazan militants for more than eight months.

The outcome of the operation was a sigh of relief for many Israelis waiting for them to be brought home. It also galvanized the protest movement to redouble its efforts in protesting for a ceasefire deal with Hamas that will return the remaining hostages home.