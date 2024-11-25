IDF eliminates terrorists who took part in October 7 massacre, launched rockets & mortars | LIVE BLOG
Israel targeted the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut after warning residents to evacuate, responding to some 250 rockets fired at Israel on Sunday
Israel - Hamas War day 416: Israel attacked the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut overnight after warning residents of the Al-Ghobeiry and Shoufat Al-Omrousiya areas to evacuate. In addition, on Sunday a dozen Hezbollah command centers were struck.
Iranian-backed Iraqi militias said two drones were launched against Israel, shattering a three-day pause.
Meanwhile, IDF artillery attacked the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip.
To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
Funeral for murdered Chabad rabbi to take place in Kfar Chabad, central Israel
Netanyahu supports Lebanon ceasefire plan 'in principle' - US report
🚨Sirens triggered by Hezbollah rocket barrage in Upper Galilee
Lebanese soldier reportedly killed in IDF strike in Tyre
Israeli military spokesman warns Dahieh residents ahead of attack on 4 buildings
https://x.com/i/web/status/1861008645187661876
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF: Two terrorists eliminated in West Bank after throwing bombs
Ben Gvir slams ceasefire plan with Lebanon as 'historic missed opportunity'
🚨Sirens go off in Israeli communities near Lebanon border amid rocket barrage
UAE publishes pictures of suspects in murder of Chabad rabbi
https://x.com/i/web/status/1860992352023609457
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨Rocket sirens go off in northern Israel
🚨Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel's Kfar Aza
🚨Rocket sirens blare in Upper Galilee area
Opposition's Benny Gantz says Lebanon ceasefire must include IDF freedom to act
Israeli airstrikes target command centers in Beirut's Dahieh after IDF warning
The IDF stressed it took "numerous steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians," but Hezbollah "deliberately embedded its command centers in civilian areas, using the Lebanese civilian population as a human shield."
Iran's supreme leader says Netanyahu should be given death sentence
https://x.com/i/web/status/1860962720155115604
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨✈️ Rocket, drone alerts triggered in Western Galilee
IDF posts warning to civilians in village of Halta, Beirut's Dahieh
The IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, warned residents of the village of Halta in southern Lebanon to evacuate amid expected attacks against Hezbollah. In addition, he posted warnings for areas of the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.