Israel - Hamas War day 416: Israel attacked the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut overnight after warning residents of the Al-Ghobeiry and Shoufat Al-Omrousiya areas to evacuate. In addition, on Sunday a dozen Hezbollah command centers were struck.

Iranian-backed Iraqi militias said two drones were launched against Israel, shattering a three-day pause.

Meanwhile, IDF artillery attacked the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war