LIVE BLOG | Israel ready for an agreement if Hezbollah “backs down”

Israel - Hamas War day 266: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he conveyed the message to Washington that it is not Israel striving for a war in Lebanon, rather, a diplomatic settlement with the Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah is Jerusalem's preferred course of action.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "If we can reach an agreement that will allow the return of the residents to the north, then it can be done, but this is our principle condition, the return of the residents to the north."

To catch up on the updates from Friday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war