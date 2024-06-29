LIVE BLOG | Israel ready for an agreement if Hezbollah “backs down”
Jordan's Foreign Ministry issued an advisory on Friday asking citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon "in light of the evolving situation in the region"
Israel - Hamas War day 266: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he conveyed the message to Washington that it is not Israel striving for a war in Lebanon, rather, a diplomatic settlement with the Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah is Jerusalem's preferred course of action.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "If we can reach an agreement that will allow the return of the residents to the north, then it can be done, but this is our principle condition, the return of the residents to the north."
U.S. military destroys seven Houthi drones
On Friday, the U.S. military reported the successful destruction of seven Houthi drones and a ground control station vehicle in Yemen
IDF operations continue in Gaza, focusing on the Shejaiya area, central Gaza Strip, and Rafah
Ground troops and the IAF are actively targeting terrorists and infrastructure. Operations in Shejaiya resulted in the elimination of terrorists and the discovery of a weapons cache in a school. In Rafah, numerous terrorists were eliminated, and underground tunnels were destroyed. In the central Gaza Strip, IDF forces targeted and neutralized terrorists and anti-tank missile sites.
"An obliterating war will ensue, if Israel attacks," says Iranian mission to the UN
