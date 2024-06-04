Macron urges end to Gaza war in phone call with Netanyahu

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and emphasized the need for the return of hostages.

The conversation, detailed in a readout from the Élysée Palace, highlighted Macron’s stance on the crisis while not conditioning a ceasefire on the release of hostages.

Macron was unequivocal about the plight of the Palestinians in Gaza, stating, “The ordeal of the Palestinians in Gaza must end.”

He also expressed strong support for U.S. President Joe Biden’s ceasefire proposal, which Biden presented as an Israeli initiative. Macron placed significant responsibility on Hamas to accept this deal, describing it as “overwhelming.”

The French President stressed that the proposed ceasefire should pave the way for a long-term solution, advocating for the reopening of a "credible perspective for implementing the two-state solution.” He further suggested that a “reformed and strengthened Palestinian Authority” should take over governance in Gaza to ensure stability and peace.

During the call, Macron extended his condolences to Netanyahu following the confirmation that four additional hostages had been killed. He reiterated France’s solidarity with Israel in its fight against terrorism, highlighting the strong bond between the French and Israeli people in the face of such threats.

Macron also expressed concerns about the broader regional implications of the conflict, particularly the intensifying clashes between Israel and Hamas in Lebanon. As France holds significant influence in Lebanon, Macron affirmed France’s commitment to finding a diplomatic resolution to the hostilities.

Additionally, Macron voiced his “deep concern over the trajectory of Iran’s nuclear program,” pledging to increase pressure on Tehran to adhere to its international commitments.