Major Hamas commanders embedded in humanitarian zone killed by IDF

The Israel Defense Forces killed major Hamas military commanders in an overnight operation in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement Tuesday.

Initial reports from Gazan officials said that 40 people had been killed as Israel struck the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in southern Gaza, although Israel promptly disputed this. The Gazan health ministry later revised the number down to 19.

Major terrorists eliminated

The IDF said that a Hamas command and control center embedded in the area was attacked.

"Among the terrorists struck was Samer Ismail Khadr Abu Daqqa, Head of Hamas’ Aerial Unit in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement. "Additionally, the terrorist Osama Tabesh, Head of the Observation and Targets Department in Hamas' Military Intelligence Headquarters, and Ayman Mabhouh, another senior Hamas terrorist, were struck during the operation."

These terrorists took part in the planning and execution of the October 7 attack on Israel, and ongoing attacks against Israel and Israeli forces.

False reports

Israel condemned international media for repeating Hamas's claims of 40 killed, including "whole families," as reported by the Associated Press, before the terrorist group revised the figure.

"The numbers published by the Hamas-run Government Information Office in Gaza, which has consistently broadcast lies and false information throughout the war, do not align with the information held by the IDF, the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike."

Massive blow to Hamas battalion

Later on Tuesday, a joint operation with the Shin Bet security agency and the 401st Brigade identified terrorist cells operating drones in Rafah, leading to strikes that killed Hamas's Tel Sultan Battalion commander Mahmoud Hamdan, as well as three other company commanders from the battalion.

The IDF said that the battalion's chain of command was eliminated.

Mahmoud Hamdan, the commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, played a significant role in planning the invasion into Israel on October 7th and advanced the Rafah Brigade’s plans prior to the entry of IDF troops into the area. Additionally, he initiated, led, and planned dozens of terrorist operations against IDF troops and the State of Israel.