Man killed by shrapnel amid non-stop Hezbollah barrages on northern Israel | LIVE BLOG

Several others injured; at least 180 projectiles fired on Saturday so far

The scene of the deadly rocket attack in Acre
The scene of the deadly rocket attack in Acre Police Spokesperson's Unit

An Israeli man reportedly in his 50 was killed and another person injured in the northern Israeli city of Acre when their car was struck by shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket on Saturday. Several others were wounded throughout northern Israel as the Shiite terror group rained down over 180 projectiles throughout Saturday. 

