Man killed by shrapnel amid non-stop Hezbollah barrages on northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
Several others injured; at least 180 projectiles fired on Saturday so far
i24NEWS
1 min read
An Israeli man reportedly in his 50 was killed and another person injured in the northern Israeli city of Acre when their car was struck by shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket on Saturday. Several others were wounded throughout northern Israel as the Shiite terror group rained down over 180 projectiles throughout Saturday.
