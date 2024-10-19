Man killed by shrapnel amid non-stop Hezbollah barrages on northern Israel | LIVE BLOG

An Israeli man reportedly in his 50 was killed and another person injured in the northern Israeli city of Acre when their car was struck by shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket on Saturday. Several others were wounded throughout northern Israel as the Shiite terror group rained down over 180 projectiles throughout Saturday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1847581559949324648 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .