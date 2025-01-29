Israel receives list of hostages to be released Thursday in exchange for prisoners | LIVE BLOG
Israel - Hamas War day 481: US State Secretary Marco Rubio vowed that Hamas must not be allowed to govern the Gaza Strip or threaten Israel again in a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.
"The Secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning to ensure Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again," the State Department said in a statement.
Rubio also "reinforced the importance of holding Hamas accountable."
This comes as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds, with another prisoner-hostage exchange expected for Thursday and Saturday.
In the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces raided several cities and villages, demolishing the Tulkarm home of Tamer Fuqaha, a terrorist who murdered Elhanan Klein last year.
Israeli strikes continued against Hezbollah targets violating the ceasefire, despite the protest of Nabih Beri, the Shiite Lebanese parliament speaker.
Israeli hostages slated for release: Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud & Agam Berger
5 Thais also scheduled to be freed in Thursday's hostage release - mediators
Israel receives list of hostages to be released Thursday in exchange for prisoners
The Prime Minister's Office said that Israel has received the list of hostages who are to be released from Hamas captivity tomorrow. Detailed comments will be given after families are updated.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884607803618185585
Steve Witkoff arrives for Middle East tour, visiting Israel & Gaza
Trump decree to combat antisemitism, particularly on campuses - report
Egyptian president rejects resettling Gazans after Trump proposal
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884598566280130922
Israel Katz vows IDF to remain in Jenin to ensure terror 'does not return'
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884590964078993465
Syria's new government demands Russia extradite Bashar al-Assad
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884572567777714352
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884564122613719447
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884561097807597917
White House claims Biden admin allocated $50 million in condoms for Gaza
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884555392627183986
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884554777498951886
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884551612674269195
Antisemitic attack on synagogue thwarted in Australia
https://x.com/i/web/status/1884539633788158150
