Israel receives list of hostages to be released Thursday in exchange for prisoners | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 481: US State Secretary Marco Rubio vowed that Hamas must not be allowed to govern the Gaza Strip or threaten Israel again in a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

"The Secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning to ensure Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again," the State Department said in a statement.

Rubio also "reinforced the importance of holding Hamas accountable."

This comes as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds, with another prisoner-hostage exchange expected for Thursday and Saturday.

In the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces raided several cities and villages, demolishing the Tulkarm home of Tamer Fuqaha, a terrorist who murdered Elhanan Klein last year.

Israeli strikes continued against Hezbollah targets violating the ceasefire, despite the protest of Nabih Beri, the Shiite Lebanese parliament speaker.

