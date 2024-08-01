Masses mourning Haniyeh vow to 'avenge the blood of the martyr'

The funeral ceremony for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh began Thursday morning in Tehran, after he was killed there during a visit to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president.

The Arabic Sky News channel reported from Iranian sources that the building where Hamas leader resided was attacked by a missile fired from a nearby building.

Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, spoke a short time ago at the memorial ceremony.

"What happened in Tehran is Israel's response to its failure on the ground, not in light of its military capabilities," he said. "The strategic mistake of the occupying entity is in thinking that by harming seniors it can influence the course of events."

"At the appropriate time and place, we will have a suitable response, and it is hard for us that our guest died a martyr's death. We will avenge the blood of the martyr Haniyeh, who was the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people. The oppressive Zionist entity should know that it will pay a high price for attacking in Iran, and it can't imagine the price it will pay."

On Wednesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an order for Iran to directly harm Israel in response, according to Iranian sources who spoke with the New York Times.