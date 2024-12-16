Massive reported IDF strike shakes Syria's Tartus

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Israel Defense Forces launched massive attacks early Monday on the coastal Tartus region, in the largest attack witnessed since the beginning of the civil war 12 years ago.

The strikes, which began late Sunday, targeted weapons depots and air defenses.

Israel has stated that military operations in Syria have been undertaken to destroy weapons stores of the Assad regime, taking the opportunity to eliminate them after the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad.

Despite Syrian rebel leaders speaking against the strikes, the IDF said it will not allow these weapons, which include chemical and biological weapons, from reaching the hands of jihadists.