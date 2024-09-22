Israel - Hamas War day 351: The Israel Defense Forces said that a UAV was intercepted overnight in the southern border with Jordan, with sirens going off as part of protocol. The hostile aircraft did not enter Israeli territory.

In the north, Hezbollah launched several massive barrages against Israeli communities, with explosions heard in Haifa. Sirens were triggered as far south as Nazareth in the Lower Galilee region. Ramat David airbase was also targeted.

This continues an escalation in attacks after Israel killed top Hezbollah military commanders who were meeting in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood on Friday.

