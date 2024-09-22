More than 100 Hezbollah rockets target Israeli communities, hitting deeper into territory | LIVE BLOG
UAV intercepted before entering Israel's Arava region, on the southern border with Jordan • Israel Air Force's Ramat David airbase targeted by Hezbollah
Israel - Hamas War day 351: The Israel Defense Forces said that a UAV was intercepted overnight in the southern border with Jordan, with sirens going off as part of protocol. The hostile aircraft did not enter Israeli territory.
In the north, Hezbollah launched several massive barrages against Israeli communities, with explosions heard in Haifa. Sirens were triggered as far south as Nazareth in the Lower Galilee region. Ramat David airbase was also targeted.
This continues an escalation in attacks after Israel killed top Hezbollah military commanders who were meeting in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood on Friday.
✈️🚨 Hostile aircraft alert in southern Golan Heights
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
After 'approximately 115 aerial threats' launched at Israeli civilians, the IDF launched its own attacks at targets in Lebanon and vowed strikes against the Lebanese terrorists will intensify.
IDF: 85 rockets identified crossing from Lebanon between 6:00-7:00 am
Police: Hezbollah rocket scored direct hit on 2-storey building in Kiryat Bialik, vehicles damaged
Iraqi militias claim responsibility for UAV launched at Israel
Magen David Adom: 3 wounded by shrapnel in rocket attack on Haifa area
Israel closes Al Jazeera office in Ramallah, West Bank