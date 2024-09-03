Massive terror tunnel destroyed in northern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that its combat engineers destroyed a massive terror tunnel more than a kilometer long (0.6 miles) in the Gaza Strip.

Calling it an "attack underground tunnel route" that was used by Hamas, the statement said that it was discovered in the northern Beit Lahia area.

The forces discovered weapons, electrical infrastructure, and a transportation rail in the tunnel.

The IDF said that its Engineering Unit, under the Gaza Division and the Northern Gaza Brigade, worked with the elite Yahalom Unit to uncover and destroy the tunnel.