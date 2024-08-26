As the round of ceasefire talks failed after Hamas's refusal to accept the most recent proposal, a report in the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said that mediators are working to secure a humanitarian pause ranging from four days to a week.

This comes amid fears of an epidemic in the Palestinian enclave, with a pause aiming to deliver and administer vaccines against the polio virus after a case was reported, in addition to humanitarian aid and hygiene products.

Hamas is standing firm on its demands for a withdrawal of all Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and a longterm ceasefire, while Israel has stated it will not remove soldiers deployed on the Philadelphi Corridor along the southern border and the Netzarim Axis.

The report said that the US, Qatar, and Egypt, mediators in the ceasefire and hostage release negotiations, are pushing the sides to agree on an immediate cessation of hostilities, with talks to continue to work out the conditions of a longer ceasefire in later stages.