Military chief prosecutor grilled by Knesset committee over arrests of reservists

A debate was held in the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday after evidence was leaked to the media in the Sde Teiman case, with lawmakers grilling the chief military prosecutor, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

The case involves a Palestinian terrorist who was allegedly sodomized by Israeli reservists guarding prisoners in the Sde Teiman detention facility in southern Israel. The prosecutor's conduct came under question in the meeting by Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli and Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman.

The arrest of the reservists during the investigation came under fire by right wing politicians and activists, with protests turning into riots as angry demonstrators broke into Sde Teiman and the military police headquarters in Beit Lid, central Israel.

Tomer-Yerushalmi noted that the investigation was critical for Israel's standing in the world, despite the criticism against her ordering their arrest.

"There are 74 investigations ongoing since the beginning of the war," she said, according to Israeli media. "This is important to show the world that we are looking into the events, and also important internally, towards our morality."

Legal ations such as these have implications for countries that supply weapons to Israel and want to see it acting according to law.

She added that the decision for arresting military police to arrive masked was reasonable to protect their identity and prevent threats against them.

Contrary to statements by the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, she defended their arrival in a manner that protects their identity.

"The soldiers came to arrest in a quiet manner. The commanders arrived with exposed faces, only the young investigators arrived with their faces covered due to threats and incitement on social media platforms."

She stressed that the arrests were not prompted by her initiative, but rather after medical documents received regarding the Palestinian's condition

The Israel Defense Forces' prosecution and military police have come under fire for the alleged damage to Israel and its soldiers in the case.

"I approved the investigation after reviewing the evidence and conducting a deep consultation with my deputy and the district attorney," State Attorney Amit Isman said to the committee earlier. "We did this after we were convinced that the evidence required the opening of an investigation. We did so with a heavy heart and were aware of the implications but the evidentiary basis presented to us, not by media or rumors, is an evidentiary basis that established a reasonable suspicion."

"Even in a combat situation, when a person is no longer a threat and is completely neutralized, and when a fighter is asked to move him from point A to point B, when he has considerable potential value to the security body, his death could be considered a crime," Isman added. "Our decision in this regard will need to be composed of both a rational part and a legal ethical part."