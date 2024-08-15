More than 20 terrorists killed as IDF troops operate in across Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces continued to push in multiple areas of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, with about 20 terrorists killed in the southern Rafah area, according to a statement.

Soldiers dismantled a terrorist structure that contained a tunnel shaft after it had been identified.

Ground and air forces also eliminated several terrorists in the Khan Yunis area, just north of Rafah, who were operating inside Hamas weapons storage facilities. A Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander who had launched rockets at Israel and at IDF troops was killed.

IDF troops also pushed into central Gaza, destroying a terror cell and weapons storage facility in a joint mission with the Israel Air Force.

Aerial support played a key role in dismantling more than 30 Hamas terrorist sites. These include structures rigged with explosives, underground tunnels, and more weapons storage facilities.