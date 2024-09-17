Mossad allegedly behind Hezbollah beeper detonations

The Israeli Mossad is responsible for the massive attack on Hezbollah pagers on Tuesday, according to a report in Sky News Arabic channel.

Israel's international spy agency reportedly planted explosive materials in the devices before they reached the hands of Hezbollah operatives.

According to the report, the institution inserted PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate) explosive into the devices' batteries and then detonated them by raising the batteries' temperatures to a level that was enough to cause the devices to explode. The material combusts at 180 degrees Celcius (356 Fahrenheit).

An Al Jazeera report, citing a Lebanese security source, claimed that the communication devices were rigged in advance and brought to Lebanon five months ago. The explosive charge weighed no more than 20 grams, less than an ounces.

An investigation will be conducted on how this material entered the devices. Footage seen of the detonation looked vastly different than a lithium battery blowing up.

Eleven people have been killed, according to Lebanese officials, with more than 4,000 wounded.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel said that 500 Hezbollah operatives lost their eyes in the attack.