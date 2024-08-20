The Civil Commission of Inquiry into the October 7 disaster convened on Tuesday to hear testimonies, with the mother of Matan Zangauker, Einav, delivering damning statements about the Israeli governments intentions in the ceasefire negotiations.

According to her, Mossad chief David Barnea told her in May that "there can be no hostage deal" in the "current political constellation."

In recent months, Zangauker has been one of the more outspoken family members of hostages. Her son, Matan, was abducted from the Nova music festival in Re'im.

Her testimony was refuted by the Prime Minister's Officer, which said that "the words attributed to the head of the Mossad were not said at all. In his meeting with Einav Zangauker, the head of the Mossad did not refer to any political constellation in the context of the negotiations, as claimed. The head of the Mossad continues to work to bring an agreement to release all the abductees as soon as possible."