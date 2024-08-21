Most Israel lack faith in government, goal of 'absolute victory' – survey

The Institute for National Security Studies, the INSS, published on Wednesday insights from a survey conducted regarding the war sparked on October 7, dubbed Swords of Iron.

In total, 992 men and women were interviewed online, including 772 in Hebrew and 200 in Arabic, representing a representative sample of the adult Israeli population in Israel aged 18 and above.

According to the findings, only 26 percent of the respondents reported high degree of trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Even less, 17 percent of the respondents, said they had a high degree of trust in the government.

Kobi Gideon / GPO

As the government has vowed "absolute victory," less than half, 44.5 percent of the respondents, believe that the war goals will be greatly or fully achieved. Among the Jewish population, 70 percent believe that the IDF will win the was in the Gaza Strip, with 61 percent of all respondents answering in the affirmative. As for the front in northern Israel, 67 percent of respondents, and 76 percent of the Jewish population, believe that the IDF will win against the Iranian proxy Hezbollah.

Half of the 44 who believe a military action should be initiated against Hezbollah say it should be done even at the risk of a regional war, including the occupation and control of southern Lebanon.

Mahmud Hams/AFP

A significant part of those polled believe that the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shuker did not improve Israel's security, and even made it worse. Opinions are divided: 38 percent see improvement, 34 percent feel there was no impact, and 20 percent believe the situation has been made worse. More than a third, 35 percent of respondents, believe that these assassinations have damaged the prospects for a hostage release deal, while just under a quarter, at 24 percent, believe it has improved the chances.

Regarding Iran, 53 percent of respondents support taking diplomatic steps to avoid direct war, although 32 percent oppose such steps. Less than half support direct military action against Iran under the current circumstances at 44 percent, but a majority of Jews at 53 percent believe pre-emptive action should be launched. This is opposed by 38.5 percent of all respondents and 33 percent of Jewish respondents.

In addition to this, 57 percent of respondents believe that Israel should take into account the position of the United States when determining its war policy, while a minority believe that it should not be a significant factor.

Iranian Army office via AFP

Regarding the protests around the military police arresting reservists accused of abusing a Palestinian prisoner, 56 percent of the respondents believe that only command-level soldiers suspected of severe abuse of terrorists should be brought to a disciplinary trial, without facing a criminal trial, even if additional evidence strengthens the suspicions against them. In contrast, 28 percent believe they should face a criminal trial. Almost 40 percent of respondents believe that Israel does not need to strictly adhere to international laws and ethical standards in war.