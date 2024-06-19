Mother of Hamas hostage appeals to UN for help in reuniting with daughter

In an address to the UN Human Rights Council, Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of 23-year-old Romi Gonen who was abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, pleaded for international assistance in securing her daughter's release.

Leshem Gonen recounted the harrowing experience of hearing her daughter's distress during the kidnapping.

"She was terrified, and I felt utterly helpless as I listened to her suffering," she said, adding, "Please help me hug my daughter again."

The plea comes amidst a significant session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where discussions are underway regarding a report by the independent Commission of Inquiry. The report has implicated both Israel and Hamas in alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict, emphasizing the plight of women affected by the violence.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1803386872896323682 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Leshem Gonen criticized the report for what she perceives as downplaying the severity of sexual violence experienced by women in captivity. "I stand before you not only as a mother but also as a voice for women who have endured unimaginable suffering, whose pain is not acknowledged," she asserted. "When women's bodies are used as political tools, it is a badge of shame for us all."

Describing the traumatic moments leading to her daughter's capture, Leshem Gonen recounted how Romi was traveling from the Supernova music festival when their car was ambushed by Hamas gunmen. "She was brutally dragged by her long, beautiful hair from the car," she recounted, recalling the anguish of hearing her daughter's cries amid the chaos of explosions.

"It has been 257 days since that horrific day," Leshem Gonen stated, emphasizing the urgency of securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas. "I owe it to Romi, and so does the international community."