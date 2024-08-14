Israel - Hamas War day 313: US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Lebanon to attempt to lower tensions, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Iranian regime vowing to strike Israel. Hochstein said that the US administration believes "that no one truly wants a full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel."

Hamas said it would not participate in a scheduled round of talks to secure a ceasefire deal and hostage release on Thursday in Doha, Qatar.

Sirens blared in the Western Galilee region in the morning after a drone crossed from Lebanon into Israel. In the Upper Galilee region, rocket sirens sounded.