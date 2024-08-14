Motorcycle hit by alleged IDF strike in southern Lebanon, 10 wounded | LIVE BLOG
Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are scheduled to take place Thursday in Doha, Qatar, all the while the terror organization said it would not participate
Israel - Hamas War day 313: US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Lebanon to attempt to lower tensions, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Iranian regime vowing to strike Israel. Hochstein said that the US administration believes "that no one truly wants a full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel."
Hamas said it would not participate in a scheduled round of talks to secure a ceasefire deal and hostage release on Thursday in Doha, Qatar.
Sirens blared in the Western Galilee region in the morning after a drone crossed from Lebanon into Israel. In the Upper Galilee region, rocket sirens sounded.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1823720473684856891
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Iranian banks hit by major cyber attack, reportedly one of largest in history
Netanyahu holding cabinet meeting to decide on delegation for Doha talks, Guy Azriel reports
Residents of Kiryat Shmona, surrounding areas told to remain near shelter
Ceasefire talks to take place in Doha, Hamas says won't attend
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in Upper Galilee region of northern Israel
Hamas slams US sale of fighter jets to Israel worth $18.8 billion
In a statement, the terrorist organization condemned the "unlimited support and the full adoption of the aggressive behavior" that the US gives the "rogue" state of Israel.