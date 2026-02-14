MSF admits halting most operations at Gaza hospital due to presence of gunmen, weapons

The Doctors without Borders group said it halted "non-critical" medical activities at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, following reports from patients and its own staff of armed men inside the facility and movement of weapons within it.

The admission was buried in a rarely referenced FAQ page on the group’s website, where it was spotted by analyst Salo Aizenberg.

“In recent months at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, patients and MSF staff have seen armed men, some masked, in different areas of the hospital compound,” the organization said in a statement posted on its website. “Since the ceasefire, the situation has worsened, and MSF teams have reported a pattern of unacceptable incidents, including the presence of armed men, intimidation, arbitrary arrests of patients and, most recently, suspected movement of weapons. These events constitute serious security threats to our staff and patients.”

The statement by the group, also known by its French name as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), represents the first time that an international humanitarian group in Gaza has publicly reported the presence of Palestinian terrorists in a hospital or the possible use of such a facility for moving weapons.

It thus lends factual support to repeated claims by Israeli authorities about the use of medical facilities by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists during the Gaza war.