Nasrallah threatens to expand range of attacks after more than 100 rockets fired at Israel | LIVE BLOG
Leader of Hezbollah terrorist group promises to continue war as long as fighting goes on in Gaza
Israel - Hamas War day 285: Israel's aerial defense systems intercepted rockets overnight as a barrage of 15 projectiles targeted the northern city of Nahariya. Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, promised evacuated residents of southern Lebanon that the organization's hostilities with Israel would eventually bring them back to their homes. He also vowed that he would continue fighting Israel until the fighting in the Gaza Strip ends.
"If your tanks come to the south of Lebanon you will not suffer from a shortage of them," he threatened Israel. "Rather, you will have no tanks left at all."
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that his terrorist organization responded positively to a ceasefire proposal, but that Israel is dragging its feet.
Rocket sirens were set off in southern Israel, but the Israel Defense Forces said that this was a false alarm.
US sanctions leader of Tzav 9 (Order 9) movement
Human Rights Watch detail numerous crimes perpetration against Israel on October 7
US Defense Secretary Austin speaks with Gallant, reaffirming US support for 'Israel's security and right to self-defense'
US envoy to UN meets Lebanese foreign minister, discussing de-escalation
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative to the United Nations, met with Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.
The pair discussed de-escalation along the Israel-Lebanon border and the return of civilians in southern Lebanon and northern Israel to their homes.