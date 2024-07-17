Israel - Hamas War day 285: Israel's aerial defense systems intercepted rockets overnight as a barrage of 15 projectiles targeted the northern city of Nahariya. Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, promised evacuated residents of southern Lebanon that the organization's hostilities with Israel would eventually bring them back to their homes. He also vowed that he would continue fighting Israel until the fighting in the Gaza Strip ends.

"If your tanks come to the south of ⁧‫Lebanon‬⁩ you will not suffer from a shortage of them," he threatened Israel. "Rather, you will have no tanks left at all."

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that his terrorist organization responded positively to a ceasefire proposal, but that Israel is dragging its feet.

Rocket sirens were set off in southern Israel, but the Israel Defense Forces said that this was a false alarm.

To catch up on Tuesday's updates, CLICK HERE

For more stories on the Israel-Hamas war