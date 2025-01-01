Nearly 1,000 petition gov't to form commission of inquiry into October 7

An open letter signed by nearly 1000 individuals directly affected by the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, was published Wednesday, demanding the government immediately form a state commission of inquiry on failures that allowed the massacre, widely considered the greatest catastrophe in Israel's history over. Among the signatories are more than 20 former hostages who were freed, hundreds of bereaved families, relatives of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, survivors of the attack, and wounded IDF soldiers and reservists. This initiative is driven by the October Council, which represents families directly impacted by the October 7 massacre, during which approximately 1200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

"We, the families affected on October 7 undersigned below, demand that the government establish a state commission of inquiry," the letter states. "We will oppose any attempt to establish a politicized cover-up commission. We will not accept a committee where the targets of the investigation appoint the investigators."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition allies oppose such an investigation at this time, arguing it would be politically biased against them, with members being selected by the president of the Supreme Court. They also assert that any investigation should only take place after the end of the war. Meanwhile, the opposition accuses Netanyahu and his government of trying to evade their responsibilities and continue the war as long as possible to retain power.