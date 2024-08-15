Negotiations to secure Gazan ceasefire resume in Qatar - report

Ceasefire negotiations restarted Thursday in Qatar, according to a report in Reuters.

The Israeli delegation, led by Shin Bet security agency chief Ronen Bar and Mossad head David Barnea, arrived earlier with a fresh mandate from the government to conduct negotiations. This is contrary to previous reports that only one of them would arrive.

Hamas has said it would not participate in the discussions unless Israel returns to its May proposal championed by US President Joe Biden. Israel's government has denied making any changes, instead blaming Hamas for adding demands.