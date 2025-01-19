Netanyahu: Ceasefire won't begin until Hamas submits names of first 3 hostages to be freed | LIVE BLOG

On Sunday morning, as the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas is set to go into effect on 8:30 AM Israel time, Israel is yet to receive the names of the first three hostages to be released later in the day, in contravention of the terms of the U.S. and Qatar-brokered agreement between the two sides.

Israel yet to receive the names of the first 3 hostages set for release, i24NEWS understands

Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party officially resigns from govt over opposition to Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

Hamas claims it submitted to Israel the names of first 3 hostages to be released later today, says Israel to receive the names soon

IDF warplanes are striking terror targets in Gaza

IDF recovers body of soldier who died in Gaza over a decade ago

Hamas says the delay is down to "technical reasons"

Netanyahu: The ceasefire, due to go into effect 8:30 AM IST, will not begin until Hamas submits the names of first 3 hostages to be freed.