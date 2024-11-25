Netanyahu supports Lebanon ceasefire plan 'in principle' - US report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to a ceasefire outline with Hezbollah in Lebanon "in principle," according to CNN on Monday.

The report said that he voiced his support during a meeting on Sunday night, citing an unnamed security source.

According to the Saudi Al-Hadath news channel, a much sought-after agreement brokered by the US needs only cabinet approval before advancing.

CNN reported that a ceasefire is "very close," but still not finalized.

Points of contention in Israel remain in three areas: the freedom of action in case of violations from Lebanon, negotiations on disputed border points, and the limitation of the French role in the monitoring mechanism, against a backdrop of diplomatic tensions with Paris.

Sources in Lebanon, meanwhile, have reportedly demanded Israel release Lebanese prisoners being held.

This comes despite coalition lawmakers warning Netanyahu not to agree to a ceasefire in northern Israel.

US envoy Amos Hochstein concluded a trip to Israel and Lebanon in recent days to work out the details of a potential agreement, touting significant progress.