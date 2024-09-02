Netanyahu insists on holding Philadelphi despite mounting criticism

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference in Jerusalem on Monday, firmly defending his position on the conflict in the Gaza Strip and the strategic importance of the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu opened his speech by describing the current conflict as an "existential war against the axis of evil led by Iran." He emphasized the importance of national unity in the face of "a cruel enemy who wants to destroy us all."

Referring to the recent execution of six hostages by Hamas, Netanyahu expressed his deep emotion: "I spoke to some of their families, and looking at the pictures of these pure souls, my heart breaks into a thousand pieces." He apologized to the families for not being able to bring their loved ones back alive, while promising that "Hamas will pay a very heavy price for this massacre."

Netanyahu emphasized the crucial importance of controlling the Philadelphia Corridor, on the border between Gaza and Egypt. He described it as "the oxygen pipe for Hamas," asserting that since the Israeli withdrawal in 2005, there are no longer any obstacles to the massive influx of weapons and materials for digging tunnels, "all under the supervision and direction of Iran."

"I'm told we could withdraw for 42 days and return," he said, referring to pressure to leave in exchange for a ceasefire deal. "We've already seen this play out... Once we leave, we don't come back."

He spoke of Israel's disengagement from Gaza in 2005, claiming he opposed it if it did not retain Israeli troops at the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu did not hesitate to openly criticize Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who opposed the premier's position on Philadelphi in a cabinet meeting. This public divergence underscores the tensions within the Israeli government over the management of the conflict.

The press conference comes as US President Joe Biden reportedly stated that Netanyahu was not doing enough to advance a hostage deal. The families of the hostages reacted strongly, accusing Netanyahu of leading a "psychological war against the families of the hostages and Israeli citizens" rather than conducting real negotiations.

The families called for protests, with Israelis answering in hundreds of thousands.

As protests for the release of hostages multiply across Israel, Netanyahu's uncompromising stance on the Philadelphi Corridor and his handling of negotiations are increasingly contested, both on the international stage and within his own government. He appears determined to stay his course, despite growing pressure for a swift agreement.