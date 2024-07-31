Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Wednesday evening, following a series of targeted strikes, including the elimination of Hezbollah senior military commander Fuad Shukr.

In his speech, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's recent military actions against several adversaries.

"In recent days, we delivered crushing blows to all of our enemies, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis," Netanyahu stated, highlighting Israel's aggressive stance against these groups.

"In the strike yesterday, we eliminated Nasrallah's deputy, he was responsible for the murderous attack on Majdal Shams and one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. We settled the score and we will settle the score with all those who massacre our citizens," Netanyahu added.

Notably, he did not mention the elimination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which occurred earlier that day in Tehran, Iran.

AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

Netanyahu acknowledged the possibility of "challenging days ahead" and assured the nation that Israel is "prepared for any scenario."

He further warned that "Israel will charge a very heavy price for any aggression from any arena," signaling a strong response to any hostile actions against the country.