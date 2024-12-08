"Israel is moving towards a partial deal that will only save some of the captives," Einav Zangauker told Israel's Channel 2 News on Sunday.

The mother of Matan, who has been held in Gazan captivity since October 7, 2023, has been one of the most outspoken voices calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike a comprehensive deal with Hamas to release all abductees.

This comes after Hamas released a video on Saturday showing the first sign of life from Matan.

Netanyahu "spoke with Zangauker that he fully understands the terrible suffering endured by Matan, all the hostages and their families," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. "During the conversation, the Prime Minister clarified that Israel is working to seize every opportunity to advance negotiations."

Netanyahu is set to meet with representatives of hostage families later on Sunday, a first in several months. This meeting follows public letters sent by theHostages and Missing Families Forum, requesting an interview with him and cabinet members.