Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to the upcoming military operation in Rafah and dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire with Hamas until key conditions are met, during a meeting with families of fallen and abducted soldiers in the current war.

Addressing the families from the Bravery Forum and the Hatikva Forum, Netanyahu emphasized that the goals set at the outset of the conflict remain unchanged.

"We have begun the evacuation of the population in Rafah - there will be an operation there soon," he stated. He later added that approximately 200,000 civilians have already moved in anticipation of the major ground maneuver.

While acknowledging that serious efforts have been made to reach a hostage deal, Netanyahu asserted that bringing an end to the conflict was non-negotiable without addressing the threat posed by Hamas. "The idea that we stop the war without dismantling the four Hamas battalions in Rafah is out of the question," he declared.

Regarding the possibility of a partial release of hostages, Netanyahu outlined Hamas's uncompromising stance. "Hamas insists on one thing - the end of the war, and we will never accept that. I'm not willing to give it," he stated.

Flash 90

Netanyahu's remarks come amidst ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Despite diplomatic engagements, the prime minister emphasized that any deal with Hamas would not come at the expense of ending the war.