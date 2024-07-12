Netanyahu: Report claiming Israel willing to cede control of Philadelphi route is 'fake news'

A report by the Reuters news agency claiming that Israel could cede control over the strategically important corridor on the border between Gaza and Egypt represents "fake news," said the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

Citing Egyptian sources, the report claimed that Israeli and Egyptian negotiators were in talks regarding an electronic surveillance system along the the Philadelphi corridor that could allow Israel to pull back its troops from the area if a cease-fire is agreed.

The question of whether Israeli forces stay in the Philadelphi Corridor is one of the many thorny issues on the agenda of talks on a potential ceasefire deal, because both Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Egypt, a mediator in the talks, are opposed to Israel keeping its forces there.

Israel believes that should its troops leave the border zone, Palestinian jihadists would smuggle in weapons and supplies from Egypt into Gaza via tunnels that would allow it to re-arm and once again attack Israel.