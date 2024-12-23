Netanyahu reportedly adds demands in hostage release | LIVE BLOG
Iran is considering new ways of smuggling weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to UK media, with an air route floated as a possibility after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria
Israel - Hamas War day 444: Palestinian media said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has added a new demand in a ceasefire and hostage release deal. In addition to 23 hostages who have already been agreed upon, Netanyahu is demanding 11 more young captives.
The UK's Times reported that Iran is considering smuggling weapons to Hezbollah from the air, as his land route is no longer an option after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.
Israel has located some of the remains of an IDF helicopter that crashed nearly 50 years ago in Syria during the Yom Kippur war.
To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
https://x.com/i/web/status/1871207344916369450
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Kremlin denies reports Assad's wife filed for divorce
🔴 IDF intercepts Houthi drone before it entered Israeli airspace
50 years after crashing, part of Israeli helicopter found in Syria
Fire in Jerusalem: Dozens injured, three in serious condition
Suspected stabbing attack attempt in Jerusalem, suspect shot