Israel - Hamas War day 444: Palestinian media said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has added a new demand in a ceasefire and hostage release deal. In addition to 23 hostages who have already been agreed upon, Netanyahu is demanding 11 more young captives.

The UK's Times reported that Iran is considering smuggling weapons to Hezbollah from the air, as his land route is no longer an option after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

Israel has located some of the remains of an IDF helicopter that crashed nearly 50 years ago in Syria during the Yom Kippur war.

