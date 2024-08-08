Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his deep regret for the October 7 attack on Israel, speaking to TIME magazine in an article published on Thursday.

"Apologize? Of course, of course. I am sorry, deeply, that something like this happened," he told the magazine. "And you always look back and you say, Could we have done things that would have prevented it?"

This comes as Israel is preparing with the US and other allies for an expected Iranian attack, in conjuction with Iranian proxies in the region, most notably Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"We’re facing not merely Hamas," Netanyahu said. "We’re facing a full-fledged Iranian axis, and we understand that we have to organize ourselves for broader defense."

"Being destroyed has bigger implications about Israel’s security," he said. "I’d rather have bad press than a good obituary."

Regarding his wartime goals in the Gaza Strip, he vowed to "completely destroy Hamas’ military and governing capabilities."