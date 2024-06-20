The Prime Minister’s Office slammed statements by IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Wednesday, after he stated that Hamas as an ideology cannot be destroyed.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 news, Brigadier General Hagari said that Israel’s “government must find an alternative” to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Otherwise, the terrorist organization “will remain.” Talk of destroying Hamas otherwise amounts to “throwing sand in the eyes of the public.”

“The political-security cabinet led by the prime minister defined as one of the goals of the war the destruction of Hamas' military and governmental capabilities,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office responded. “The IDF is of course committed to this.”

The Israeli military later clarified that it was “committed” to carrying out the goals stated by the government. It called destroying “the military capabilities and the governmental and organizational infrastructure of Hamas in Gaza - a definite military objective.”

“In his words, the IDF spokesman referred to the destruction of Hamas as an ideology and an idea, and the words were said by him clearly and explicitly,” the statement said. “Any other claim is taking things out of context.”

To see more updates, click here

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war