Netanyahu to families of hostages held in Gaza: 'Conditions ripening for a deal'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife, Sara, held his first meeting Monday evening in the US with representatives of the families of Israelis kidnapped to the Gaza Strip and held there since October 7.

"Simply because we are applying very strong pressure on Hamas," Netanyahu said, Israel is pushing Hamas closer to a deal. "We are seeing a certain change, and I think this change will grow."

At the meeting, representatives of the abducted families who accompanied the prime minister's family were present, as well as relatives of hostages living in the US. Soldiers who fought in the Israel-Hamas war, as well as bereaved families who lost their beloved fighting in Gaza and surrounding Israeli towns, also participated in the meeting.

Netanyahu is in the US to address a joint session of US Congress, as well as meet with President Joe Biden and other American leaders, including former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"This is an important visit that will give us the opportunity to present to representatives of the American people, and the American people, the importance of their support in the efforts we are making, in collaboration with them, to secure the release of all those kidnapped - both the living and the dead," Netanyahu said. "Unfortunately, there are casualties, today we were informed about two more who we found out are no longer alive, Yagev Buchshtab and Alex Dancyg."

Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

Netanyahu further emphasized that "We are determined to return everyone, that's the goal of the war," and added, "I am doing everything I can to balance the necessary human goal and the command to return the abductees, while at the same time preserving the existence of the State of Israel. I am not prepared in any way to give up victory over Hamas. If we give up on it, we are in danger in front of Iran’s entire axis of evil. The decisions we are making are fate-determining for the future of the State of Israel and for the Zionist enterprise."

"We see in the enemy signs of breaking. I believe that if we persist with this we can reach a deal. I'm saying upfront that this is a process, unfortunately not at one stroke," he said. "There will be stages - but I believe we can advance the deal and keep the levers in our hands to facilitate the release of the others. This is the direction we are heading in."

"What I'm telling you are things that are developing and progressing and giving hope. This hope has accompanied me from the beginning, along with commitment to the task. I want it to accompany you too. I know your terrible hardship, the nightmares you're going through, the hell you're living in. Don't lose hope, we will fulfill it," concluded Netanyahu.