Netanyahu to send delegation of negotiators to try to secure ceasefire deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to send a delegation to continue negotiations for a ceasefire with Hamas, a senior official told i24NEWS Thursday.

At the end of a security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu stressed Israel would only end the war with Hamas once all of the war's goals are achieved. These include the total destruction of Hamas, the return of all hostages taken on and before October 7, and ensuring another attack like October 7 against Israel can never happen again.

Hamas on Wednesday responded to an Israeli proposal, which it said it was viewing with "positivity."

The development could signify serious progress, although similar proposals have been met with "positivity" in the past, only to fail over one of several points of contention.

Hamas has demanded a complete and permanent ceasefire, as well as a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.