Netanyahu: Trump fully backs Israel returning to fighting should Hamas violate agreement

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump fully backs Israel's resuming the fighting in Gaza in the event that Hamas violates the terms of the hostage and ceasefire agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Friday during a lengthy government meeting to ratify the U.S.-brokered deal.

Trump, Netanyahu said, likewise assured Israel of the resumption of military supplies halted under the outgoing Democrat administration of Joe Biden.

"This is crucial because, if needed, we will have the tools to return to fighting in case the agreement is breached."

Netanyahu credited Israel’s military pressure and achievements with forcing Hamas to accept a deal.

"The situation has changed due to the bravery of our fighters and the severe blows we've dealt to the Iranian axis," he said. "Hamas is isolated and has therefore folded and agreed to this deal."