Netanyahu visits Majdal Shams, encountering angry mourners

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited on Monday the site of the Majdal Shams disaster, where 12 children were killed by a Hezbollah rocket attack over the weekend while playing soccer.

He was met with angry residents, who called him a "coward," adding that they "will not accept your condolences."

The head of the Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, was also present. They reviewed the scene of the massacre along with Majdal Shams council head Dolan Abu Salah and Ein Kinya council head Wael Mughrabi. Netanyahu laid a wreath on behalf of the government.

Kobi Gideon/GPO

"We came here to express our deep solidarity and profound shock at the horrific act that took place here," Netanyahu said. "Hezbollah, backed by Iran, fired an Iranian missile here, which robbed us of the lives of 12 pure souls who were playing soccer here and, unfortunately, could not reach the shelter. Our hearts are broken, we embrace the families who are now experiencing indescribable suffering."

"These children are all of our children," Netanyahu added. "The State of Israel will not and cannot ignore this. Our response will come, and it will be harsh. To the entire community, I say: do not lose heart. Do not lose hope in face of the actions of Iran and Hezbollah's axis of evil. The State of Israel will continue to stand by your side, here and everywhere, today, tomorrow, and forever. The memory of these precious, sweet children will be eternally etched in our minds."

Kobi Gideon / GPO

Netanyahu and Bar also met with representatives of the bereaved families, hearing about their heavy loss. The prime minister asked them to convey his sincere condolences to all the family members.