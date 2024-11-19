Netanyahu vows to hunt down Hamas, offers Gazans $5 million per hostage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday visited the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip, which splits the Palestinian enclave in half. He offered Gazans $5 million per hostage returned, as well as safe passage for them and their families out of Gaza.

"Hamas will no longer be in Gaza," he vowed. "Anyone who dares to harm our abductees will bear the responsibility. We will hunt you down and get you."

Netanyahu was joined by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi, and Shin Bet security agency chief Ronen Bar.

Maayan Toaf/GPO

The commander of the 99th Division, Brigadier General Yoav Brunner, and the head of the IDF Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, gave an overview from one of the corridor's observation points.

Netanyahu and Katz also spoke with commanders of the reserve brigades on the Gazan coasts, discussing the military achievements and combat challenges.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the perseverance and professionalism of the commanders and soldiers in eliminating Hamas's military capabilities.

Israeli forces "are doing a wonderful job here," he said. "Here, in the center of the Strip and in all parts of the Strip, they have achieved excellent results in our important goal - Hamas will not rule Gaza. We are eliminating its military capabilities in a very impressive way."

He added that Israel is "making an effort from here and everywhere else to locate our abductees and return them. We are not giving up on it. We will continue to do this, until we get them all - the living and the dead together."

He offered $5 million for any Gazan who returns a hostage, in addition to free and safe passage out of Gaza.

"Choose – the choice is yours, but the result will be the same. We'll get them all back."

The Netzarim Corridor is one of the two centers of Israeli control in the Gaza Strip, along with the Philadelphi Corridor that runs parallel to the Egyptian border.