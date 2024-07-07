Netanyahu vows any deal will allow Israel to ultimately achieve goals of war

The Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday that any ceasefire deal struck with Hamas would allow Israel to continue fighting until the goals of the war are achieved.

Attributing the return to the table by Hamas to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "firm stand against the attempt to stop the IDF operation in Rafah," the statement added that "it will not be possible to smuggle weapons to Hamas to the Gaza border from Egypt," meaning that the Israeli army will not withdraw from Rafah.

In addition, armed terrorists will not be permitted to return to the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel will also work to maximize the number of live hostages returned from captivity.

This comes as an Israeli delegation is set to arrive in Egypt to continue ceasefire talks. Hamas has reportedly stepped back from major roadblocks that caused an impasse between the sides for months.

Despite withdrawing demands, Hamas has stated it is as resilient as ever against Israeli operations in Gaza.

Meanwhile in Israel, thousands of demonstrators called for a "Day of Disruption" to pressure the government to strike a deal that would return hostages held in Gaza for nine months.