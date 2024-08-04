Netanyahu vows to keep military pressure on Hamas until hostages released

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the start of a government meeting on Sunday, condemning Hamas for dragging its feet on a ceasefire deal as well as a deadly terror attack in central Israel's Holon earlier that day.

"A murderous terrorist attack was carried out this morning in Holon," he said. "I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and my wishes for the recovery of the injured. I commend the police officers who pursued and eliminated the terrorist. We will hold accountable anyone who collaborated with him."

"Our struggle against terror continues all the time," he continued. "I salute the IDF and the Shin Bet for the important operation they carried out yesterday in Tul Karem. Our forces eliminated terrorists who planned to murder many Israelis, thus saving many lives. The State of Israel is engaged in a protracted war against Iran's axis of evil. We strike forcefully at all its arms. We are prepared for any scenario - both defense and attack. I reiterate to our enemies: we will respond and exact a heavy price for any act of aggression against us, from whatever arena it is."

Netanyahu also spoke about the delegation sent to Cairo to continue ceasefire negotiations with the Hamas terrorist organization, aimed at releasing the Israeli hostages still in the Gaza Strip and ending the fighting.

"We are making an utmost, daily effort to return all of our captives," he said. "I emphasize - to return all our captives, without exception. We have an ironclad commitment to bring everyone back - both the living and the missing. Therefore, I instructed a delegation to travel to Cairo yesterday to continue negotiations."

He said he was "insisting on maximizing the number of live captives to be released at the first stage of the deal and on maintaining pressure points for the release of all our captured ones thereafter."

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

"I am willing to go a very long way to free all of our captives, while maintaining Israel's security," he added. "Our commitment is in complete contrast to the leaks and false rumors about the release of our captives. These rumors hurt the negotiation process, and unfortunately, they also sprinkle salt in the wounds of the dear families of the captives. They create a false scene as if Hamas had agreed to a deal, and it is the Israeli government that opposes it."

He said that "the exact opposite is true - the simple truth is that until this moment, Hamas has not agreed to the most basic terms of the roadmap. While we have not added any demand to the draft, Hamas is the one who demanded to include dozens of changes. It did not back down from its demand that Israel will not be able to return to war, it demands from us to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah Crossing - its oxygen tubes, which will enable it to re-arm and strengthen. It is important to establish the principle that we are not leaving there."

"Hamas is also unwilling to allow any mechanism to inspect and prevent the transfer of war materials and terrorists to the northern part of the Strip," he added, slamming the terrorist organization. "It does all of this because it wants to recover and recuperate, and to repeatedly return to the October massacres, as it promised to do. The fact is that those who prevent the release of our captives are Hamas, who continue to oppose the plan – not the Israeli government that accepted it. Anyone who, like us, wants the release of our captives should direct the pressure on Hamas, not on the Israeli government. We, for our part, will continue to apply military pressure on Hamas and its leaders, until the return of all our captives and the achievement of all war goals."