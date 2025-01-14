New details reported on emerging hostage release-ceasefire deal

Ahead of the possible signing of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the BBC published Tuesday morning new details about the emerging hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. The report provided new details about the terms, with three hostages released on the first day, followed by four more after a week.

Step by step - these are the details of the impending deal.

A Palestinian source who spoke to the UK broadcaster said that Israel will begin to withdraw its forces from populated areas. Seven days later, after four more hostages will be released, residents of northern Gaza will be allowed to return to their homes via the coastal road, but only by foot. Vehicles will be able to pass through the Rafah crossing, with inspections conducted by Qatari and Egyptian teams.

Israel will release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 190 who were sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. In return, Hamas will release 34 hostages.

The first phase of the agreement will last 42 days, with the IDF remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor and maintaining a buffer zone of about half a mile along the southern border.

i24NEWS learned from sources involved in the negotiations that 1,000 terrorists will be released, in addition to a large number of detainees from Gaza who are not defined as terrorists.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released includes 1,650 names, although the figure may change according to whether the Israeli prisoners are alive or dead.

Reuters also reported that talks are in advanced stages, with a deal possibly signed within hours or days.

The first stage of a deal would see 33 hostages released who are deemed "humanitarian cases." Serious Palestinian terrorists will be released to an unnamed third country.

During the first phase, talks will continue to secure the release of additional hostages.