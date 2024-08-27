New details reveal daring operation to rescue hostage from terror tunnel

Security sources revealed to i24NEWS on Tuesday that Qaid Farhan Alkadi was held in a Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza.

This morning, IDF forces launched a significant operation in southern Gaza based on intelligence regarding the presence of living hostages in the area. As the forces began scanning the area they came across a suspected tunnel shaft where he was hidden, probably alone.

As the forces arrived at the shaft, a group of eight terrorists opened fire in their direction. The terrorists were all eliminated, some by airstrikes and others in the ensuing firefight.

At that point Alkadi noticed the Israeli forces in the tunnel shaft and ran toward them. The forces gave him an initial medical examination and questioned him before transferring him to Israel.

Alkadi is the eighth Israeli hostage to be rescued alive from the Gaza Strip, but the first from a tunnel in Gaza.