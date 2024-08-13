New report details daring joint operation to eliminate Mohammed Deif

Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif was eliminated in a targeted killing thanks to a complicated plan that had Israeli soldiers undercover as beggars and vegetable mongers outside the apartment where he died, according to a report in the Jewish Chronicle Tuesday.

Israel’s defense establishment had learned that Deif regularly visited displaced Gazans in the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone. Intelligence said that his modus operandi before such visits consisted of him visiting an apartment building near al-Mawasi to receive Hamas intel on IDF troop positions.

Known as the “Master of Disguise,” Deif took strict precautions to avoid Israeli security forces closing in and targeting him for 30 years. Deif’s routine led Israeli forces to act fast, prompting the IDF to send troops on the ground.

The Duvdevan unit, specializing in operations while disguised as local Arabs, had boots on the ground to watch the apartment building. They dressed up as UNRWA workers or displaced Palestinians to gather information, with the benefit of drones surveilling the area.

The undercover team learned that Deif was due for a visit on July 13, with this information reaching the IDF command center. Two fighter jets flew over the area at an altitude they would not be detected, as the time of his arrival was unknown. For seven hours they circled above.

As suspicious movement was picked up by fighter jets, the order was given for the team on the ground to change evacuation plans. Originally planning to exit by land to Israeli territory, they headed in the opposite direction, with a naval vessel picking them up once they reached the sea.

The warplanes then destroyed the building, hit the area around with bombs to stop rescue efforts, and then fired a missile specializing in penetrating bunkers to demolish an underground floor where Deif was assumed to have tried to flee.

The death of Rafa Salama, his deputy, was confirmed shortly after the strike because he was on the first floor. Deif took longer to confirm because his body was under the rubble.