U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein has traveled to Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials on the terms of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

Hochstein said the conflict had "spiralled out of control," emphasizing the urgency of the situation. According to the diplomat, a simple commitment by both sides to abide by U.N. Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 conflict, is not enough. He stressed that neither Hezbollah nor Israel have properly implemented the resolution, which provides that southern Lebanon be free of any armed presence other than that of the Lebanese state.

Hochstein said the United States is seeking to determine what additional steps are needed to ensure "fair, accurate and transparent" implementation of the resolution. He said he is working with the Lebanese and Israeli governments to find a formula that will definitively end the conflict. After a "very constructive" meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a close Hezbollah ally, Hochstein reiterated the United States' commitment to ending the conflict "as quickly as possible," in line with President Joe Biden's wishes.