During a discussion within the political-security cabinet, new ideas were raised to examine the feasibility of a plan to release the hostages
U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein has traveled to Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials on the terms of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
Hochstein said the conflict had "spiralled out of control," emphasizing the urgency of the situation. According to the diplomat, a simple commitment by both sides to abide by U.N. Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 conflict, is not enough. He stressed that neither Hezbollah nor Israel have properly implemented the resolution, which provides that southern Lebanon be free of any armed presence other than that of the Lebanese state.
Hochstein said the United States is seeking to determine what additional steps are needed to ensure "fair, accurate and transparent" implementation of the resolution. He said he is working with the Lebanese and Israeli governments to find a formula that will definitively end the conflict. After a "very constructive" meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a close Hezbollah ally, Hochstein reiterated the United States' commitment to ending the conflict "as quickly as possible," in line with President Joe Biden's wishes.
Syria: Suspected Israeli airstrike in Damascus kills two civilians
According to Syrian state media, citing a military source, an airstrike attributed to Israel targeted a civilian vehicle in the residential neighborhood of Mazzeh in Damascus on Monday. The incident occurred at around 17:17 local time.
The reported toll is two civilians killed and three others injured. Material damage was also reported on private properties in the immediate vicinity.
White House: 'Biden is very concerned about the leak of classified documents regarding preparations for an attack on Iran'
Missile launched from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv area intercepted over the sea, no sirens activated
IDF Spokesperson: A short time ago, a launch was detected that crossed the territory of Lebanon and fell in an open area in the center of the country. No policy alerts were triggered
IDF: Five drones were intercepted in the Mediterranean area before they entered national territory
After a brief interruption, takeoffs resume at Ben Gurion Airport
Airplane takeoffs halted from Ben Gurion in coordination with the Israeli Defense Ministry, says Airport Authority
Former UNIFIL soldier exposes ineffectiveness against Hezbollah in south Lebanon
He described a situation where the peacekeepers were “totally dependent” on Hezbollah, noting that their freedom of movement was severely restricted
Hamas source: Sinwar's successor to be named in March, leadership committee to make decisions until then
A source within Hamas told the Saudi newspaper "Al-Sharq" that "no successor to Sinwar will be named before internal elections are held next March, if conditions permit." According to him, "a five-member leadership committee is responsible for management during the war and has the right to make strategic decisions. There is approval for a Palestinian civil administration in the Gaza Strip, provided that the movement gives its blessing."
Iran: "We have informed the UN of Israeli threats to attack nuclear facilities, it must intervene"
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Bakaai said: "Iran has warned the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Israeli threats to attack nuclear facilities. The nuclear threat is condemned according to international resolutions and constitutes a threat to international security. The Security Council must intervene in such cases." According to him, the Islamic Republic will decide "how and when it will respond to any Israeli attack."
Rocket alerts in Haifa, Akko and peripheral cities
Warning sirens also sounded in Haifa, Akko and other locations in outlying towns, including Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Bialik, Haifa - Bay, Kiryat Bialik Industrial Zone, Kiryat Motzkin, Kfar Bialik, Haifa - Kiryat Haim and Shmuel, Kaabia-Tabash, Bethlehem of Galilee, Harduf, Adi, Kaabia, HaSolelim, Tzipori, Alon HaGalil, Hajajra, Hoshaaya, Uzeir, Arraba, Rumana, Rumat al-Heib and Dumayda.