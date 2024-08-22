A political source told i24NEWS on Thursday that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not changed his position on the need for Israeli control and presence in the Philadelphia Corridor."

This comes after a report in the Washington Post that Netanyahu made concessions on retaining Israeli control over the southern Gaza Strip.

The source said that there will be a partial withdrawal of IDF forces and a re-deployment of the forces along Philadelphi Corridor, remaining in strategic positions and using electronic means above and below ground.

Also, according to a report in the Lebanese paper Al-Akhbar, after Hamas threatened to end negotiation contacts, the US and mediators have been trying to convince the parties of a new formula: international forces under UN sponsorship would control the Philadelphia Corridor, Netzarim corridor dividing Gaza in half, and the Rafah Crossing. This is would replace the constant Israeli presence, under the condition that such presence will be for a limited period only, during the first stage of the deal.

According to this report, the United Arab Emirates hinted at its willingness to be part of this force if under an agreement acceptable to both sides. This proposal was discussed in the latest conversation between Biden and Netanyahu.

The first major problem, according to official sources in the Washington Post, is that Hamas is not in favor of a side proposal by mediators in the US to resolve disagreements during a 45-day ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. US officials said on Wednesday that they have been waiting for four days for Hamas to respond to basic questions, such as the names of the abductees to be released.

The US believes that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is trapped underground in Gaza and running out of ammunition and supplies, is in favor of the deal. However, Hamas apparently prefers to wait in the hopes that Iran or Hezbollah will attack Israel, changing the power dynamics in the larger regional conflict.

US officials believe that Iranian leaders have decided to postpone their retaliation for the assassination in Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at the end of last month, which they blame on Israel. Iran appears deterred by the massive show of US military strength in the region, but seems to be encouraging Hezbollah to escalate attacks.

An additional issue facing the mediators in the US is that the Netanyahu is taking his time in progressing with the negotiations.