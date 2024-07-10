'No shuffling or standing still' - IDF chief of staff praises soldiers on frontlines of Gaza

"There is no shuffling or standing still here – you bring very important achievements every day," Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Levi said on Tuesday while visiting soldiers in the central Gaza Strip.

"We exert military pressure in various forms," he said. "What is being done in Rafah is different from what you are doing here."

"What you are doing here is different from what is happening right now in Sheja'iya or the mission of the [Netzarim] Corridor, or the security area along the border."

IDF spokesperson's unit

"The common denominator is determination," he said, "the common denominator is really in the very high-quality way that these things are done and, in the end, we also go on missions to destroy as much infrastructure as possible, kill as many Hamas operatives as possible, and kill as many commanders as possible."

"In the end," he added, "it reduces the capabilities of Hamas, allows us to move forward with our achievements, allows us to carry out very important tasks."

"We will also not stop until we return the abductees," he stressed.