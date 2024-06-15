Noa Argamani: IDF spotters were 'held as slaves' in a luxury villa in Gaza, then taken into tunnels

Rescued hostage Noa Argamani told the mother of one of the captive IDF spotters that young Israeli women were "held as slaves" in a luxury villa in Gaza before being taken down into the Hamas tunnels.

“Noa said that they were slaves, and so were the IDF spotters," Liri Albag's mother Shiri said in a statement. “They cleaned the yard, did dishes and prepared food that they were not allowed to eat.”

She added her daughter, held at first in a "luxury villa," was only allowed to shower after a month in captivity. Soon thereafter Liri was moved into Hamas’s spiraling network of underground tunnels.

“Down there it’s much worse, without fresh water, and little food,” she said, adding that the hostages were not provided with clean clothes and have no way to wash and dry their garments and underwear.