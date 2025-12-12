Noa Marciano's father shares shocking details about her death at hands of Gazan medic

The father of 19-year-old Noa Marciano has spoken publicly for the first time, sharing shocking details about the manner of his daughter’s death in Gaza.

Noa, 19, was one of seven female spotters kidnapped from the IDF's Nahal Oz base on the Gaza border on October 7. The six others – Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Ori Megidish – were eventually freed. Megidish spent 23 days in Hamas captivity before being rescued in an IDF special operation, while the others were released as part of a ceasefire deal after 477 days.

In late 2023, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that Noa was wounded by an IDF airstrike on November 9, and later taken to Shifa, where she was murdered.

The pathology report “states that Noa was injured by the strike, but not in a life-threatening manner,” Hagari said, dismissing the false Hamas claims that she was killed in a strike. “According to intelligence information, Noa was taken inside the walls of Shifa Hospital, where she was murdered by a Hamas terrorist.”

Speaking to a small crowd earlier this week, her father Avi revealed that Noa was murdered in the Shifa hospital by a medical professional, who injected air into her veins.

“They chose to murder her instead of taking care of her. It was a doctor who did it, in a hospital. She was injured by air force bombings and was taken to Shifa,” said Avi Marciano.

The family learned of her death after they were sent a video of her murder via the Telegram network.

“A medic decided to murder her,” Marciano said, describing seeing his daughter in the video “begging for her life. In the end, one can see Noa. In it, she’s sweating, but there is no life in her body.”