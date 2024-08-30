On 3rd day of major counterterrorism op, IDF eliminates Hamas's Jenin chief | LIVE BLOG

Israeli security forces entered the third day of a massive counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank, arresting and killing numerous Palestinian terrorists affiliated with Hamas, including the jihadist group's Jenin chief Wessam Hezam.

Hazem was behind numerous terrorist attacks targeting Israelis, and was planning additional attacks, the military said.