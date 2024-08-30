On 3rd day of major counterterrorism op, IDF eliminates Hamas's Jenin chief | LIVE BLOG
Wassem Hazem was behind numerous terrorist attacks targeting Israelis, and was planning additional attacks
Israeli security forces entered the third day of a massive counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank, arresting and killing numerous Palestinian terrorists affiliated with Hamas, including the jihadist group's Jenin chief Wessam Hezam.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1829433210440175944
Hazem was behind numerous terrorist attacks targeting Israelis, and was planning additional attacks, the military said.
Hazem's elimination seen through the dashcam of Israeli security forces
https://x.com/i/web/status/1829494209763749931
WATCH: IDF demolishes a vast Hamas tunnel network where the bodies of six hostages retrieved earlier this month were found
https://x.com/i/web/status/1829451494111748506
