Over 200 rockets, 20 drones target northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
Israeli fighter jets pummel Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight • IDF says Captain Roy Miller killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip
Israel - Hamas War day 271: The Israeli army announced early Thursday that several Givati infantry soldiers were wounded in an incident in the northern Gaza Strip, with Captain Roy Miller killed.
Meanwhile, the Hamas terrorist organization said it viewed developments in the ceasefire deal with Israel in "a positive light." Their response to an Israeli proposal has been received by Israeli authorities and is being reviewed.
Condition of Israeli seriously wounded in terror stabbing significantly improves
"The condition of the 20-year-old who was brought yesterday with stab wounds from the mall in Karmiel has improved significantly since his arrival," the Nahariya hospital where he is receiving treatment said.
"After he was placed in the general intensive care unit, the injured man was transferred to hospitalization in the surgical unit. His condition is defined as moderate."
Netanyahu discusses ceasefire deal progress with Biden
Israeli reservist officer killed near northern border amid Hezbollah escalation
Iranian subversion breeds joint Israeli-Jordanian struggle against Tehran
Hezbollah attack causes fires in several points in northern Israel
Netanyahu agrees to send delegation to continue negotiations over ceasefire
Denmark issues travel warning for Israel amid fears of escalation with Hezbollah
IDF: UNRWA schools used by terrorists hit by fighter jets
The Israeli military said it attacked terrorists using an UNRWA schools as headquarters, directing attacks against IDF soldiers.