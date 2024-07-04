Israel - Hamas War day 271: The Israeli army announced early Thursday that several Givati infantry soldiers were wounded in an incident in the northern Gaza Strip, with Captain Roy Miller killed.

Meanwhile, the Hamas terrorist organization said it viewed developments in the ceasefire deal with Israel in "a positive light." Their response to an Israeli proposal has been received by Israeli authorities and is being reviewed.

